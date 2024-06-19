AAP protests against NEET row, calls it ‘national disgrace’

The Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday staged a protest against the alleged NEET scam, calling it a “national disgrace” and demanded a fresh examination.

The protest held at Dadar was part of the party’s nationwide agitation against the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, it said.

Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP’s Mumbai working president, alleged that the NEET “scam” is playing with the future of not just 24 lakh medico aspirants, but all of young India.

“We demand that the NEET exam be scrapped and a fresh exam be held. There must be a court-monitored independent investigation and exemplary action must be taken against those involved, especially those who are from the BJP,” said Paul Raphael, AAP Mumbai executive member.

“The NEET scam is a national disgrace. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must immediately resign,” Sandeep Katke, vice-president of the party’s Mumbai unit.

The NEET examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam.

The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in high courts and the Supreme Court. Scores of students protested in Delhi on June 10 seeking a probe into the alleged irregularities.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.