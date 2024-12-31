AAP promises Rs 18,000 a month to priests; BJP calls it ‘political stunt’

New Delhi: In a major announcement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal revealed plans for the “Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana,” a scheme aimed at honouring temple priests and Gurudwara granthis with a Rs 18,000 monthly honorarium. This initiative, which Kejriwal claims is the first of its kind in India, was unveiled as a tribute to the cultural and spiritual custodians of Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal emphasised the pivotal role of priests and granthis in maintaining societal traditions. “Priests are there for us in every moment of joy and sorrow... they have preserved our values, rituals, and cultural heritage,” Kejriwal stated, acknowledging the community’s often overlooked contributions.

The scheme aims to provide financial recognition to those who have selflessly served religious institutions without receiving adequate support. “I do not wish to call this an income or salary. It is, in fact, a token of respect,” said Kejriwal. He also added that upon forming the government, AAP will implement the scheme, ensuring monthly payments to priests and granthis.

Kejriwal’s announcement comes ahead of the upcoming elections, with plans for registration starting at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Tuesday. Following this, AAP MLAs and workers will conduct registrations across Delhi. The initiative has garnered support from within the party, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi describing it as “a resolve to preserve our heritage.” Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his gratitude, stating on his social media, “Respect for the culture and religious institutions of Delhi has always been Arvind Kejriwal’s priority.”

The AAP leader urged the BJP not to block the scheme, referencing past attempts to derail other initiatives like the “Mahila Samman Yojana” and “Sanjeevani Yojana.” “I sincerely appeal to the BJP not to obstruct this scheme, as they have tried to do with others in the past,” Kejriwal warned, emphasising the potential “bad karma” for anyone who hinders the project.

“Priests and granthis act as bridges between us and God. If you trouble or harass them, it will invite their heartfelt curses,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, BJP has criticised the AAP’s ‘Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana,’ calling it a “political stunt.” Delhi BJP chief Veerendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of making desperate and populist announcements to retain power.

Former Delhi MP Parvesh Verma alleged that Kejriwal’s sudden focus on religious leaders reflects his fear of electoral defeat. “For 10 years, he prioritised only one religion, paying over Rs 100 crore to mosque clerics and their associates. Now, with elections approaching, he has remembered temple priests and gurudwara granthis,” Verma said. Claiming AAP lacks data to implement the scheme, Verma urged religious leaders to reject the promised funds. “This money comes from liquor revenue. It’s an election stunt. Priests won’t get a single rupee because Kejriwal doesn’t even know how many temples exist in Delhi,” he stated.

Verma further challenged AAP to provide immediate financial support if the scheme was genuine, noting that elections haven’t yet been announced. In a post on X, Verma wrote, “For years, I’ve demanded salaries for temple priests and granthis. Kejriwal ignored them until now. This is pure deception.”