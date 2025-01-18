AAP promises free bus service, 50% concession in metro fare for students

New Delhi: In a significant announcement aimed at easing financial barriers to education, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal proposed free bus travel for students and a 50 per cent concession on metro fares. The Delhi government plans to fully fund the free bus travel initiative, while the proposed metro fare reduction will require collaboration with the central government.

“Education is the foundation for the nation's advancement. Many underprivileged students struggle to continue their education due to financial constraints,” Kejriwal stated during a press conference. He highlighted that students in Delhi, particularly male students, rely heavily on public transport. However, rising metro fares have become a significant burden.

“The metro is the lifeline of Delhi, but it has become very expensive. For an average student, affording metro travel is difficult. To reduce this burden, we propose a 50 per cent concession on metro fares, with costs shared equally between the Delhi government and the central government, as the Delhi Metro is a 50:50 joint venture,” he explained.

Kejriwal has formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to approve the metro fare concession. “From our side, we are planning to make bus travel completely free for students. I hope the Prime Minister will accept this request for the benefit of our children and youth,” he wrote.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Kejriwal questioned whether the party would include metro fare concessions in its manifesto. “If the BJP does not include this in their manifesto, why should students vote for them?” he asked.

This initiative follows six other guarantees announced by the AAP government, including the Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship, which offers full financial support for Dalit students studying abroad, and the Mahila Samman Yojana, which provides Rs 2,100 in monthly aid to women. Kejriwal emphasised that spending on students is an investment in the nation’s future. “The expense of bus and metro fares will no longer hinder education. Every penny spent on students is an investment in the future of the country,” he posted on X. The AAP leader promised that free bus travel for students would be implemented immediately after the elections, with metro fare concessions to follow pending the central government’s approval.

By focusing on accessibility and equality, Kejriwal’s proposals aim to reduce financial burdens on students, ensuring uninterrupted access to education. “We remain committed to education and public welfare. This initiative is a step towards creating a more equitable education system in Delhi,” he said.