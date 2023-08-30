AAP pitches for Arvind Kejriwal as prime ministerial candidate for INDIA bloc

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday pitched for Arvind Kejriwal as the prime ministerial candidate for the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that as Delhi chief minister he has given a model that the whole country can benefit from.

The party's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that Arvind Kejriwal has always presented a budget that is "in profit and pro-people".

Her comments came a day ahead of the INDIA alliance's meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and iron out the differences among themselves.

To a question on who should be the prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA alliance, Kakkar said, "As a spokesperson, I would propose our national convener Arvind Kejriwal's name.

She said Arvind Kejriwal has constantly raised the issues of the people and "has given a model" where there is least inflation in Delhi. "He has given a model that benefits the people. I would want it to happen but the decision is not in my hands," the AAP's chief spokesperson said.

Reportedly, last year, the AAP's senior leader and then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had also pitched for Arvind Kejriwal as prime minister.

"'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' (One chance to Kejriwal) has become a national level talk, Manish Sisodia had said.

"People see Kejriwal as an alternative to (Narendra) Modi in 2024 because he talks about health, education and employment," he said