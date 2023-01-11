‘AAP owes an explanation to Delhiites over its failure to clean Yamuna’

New Delhi: Delhi BJP’s working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the Delhi government has failed the people on every front of governance but its failure on cleaning Yamuna is absolute. He added: “It’s really shameful that CM Kejriwal calls Yamuna a pious river but his government has done nothing in the last 8 years. The DJB has failed to install requisite number of STPs while PWD has failed to remove solid pollutants from the drains. Flood & Irrigation department has failed Delhiites by not even being able to keep Yamuna’s flood area banks clean.



The situation has deteriorated and it has forced the NGT to form a high-level committee to clean up Yamuna under the Lt. Governor of Delhi keeping away the Chief Minister from it, as per Delhi BJP officials.

Arvind Kejriwal owes an explanation to people of Delhi over its failure to clean the river and manage the drains falling into it, he added.