AAP national executive meeting to be held in virtual mode

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's national executive meeting will be held virtually on Sunday, party sources said.



Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it for questioning on January 3 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"The meeting will be held virtually," the sources said.

Kejriwal returned to Delhi from a Vipassana meditation session on Saturday.