AAP MP Maliwal alleges repeated forceful attacks by Bibhav Kumar in FIR

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was "kicked and slapped seven to eight times" allegedly by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the former's official residence, and "did not relent" despite her asking him to stop, according to the FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

In the FIR regarding the alleged assault on her, Maliwal also claimed that Kumar hit her with "full force again and again" but no one came to her rescue. She also alleged that despite telling Kumar that she was menstruating and in pain, he did not budge.

The FIR quotes Maliwal as saying that this "is one of the most difficult times of my life" and "the pain, trauma, and harassment have been mind-numbing".

"... I am also having difficulty in walking," she said in the FIR, a copy of which is with PTI.

Maliwal, who earlier served as the chief of the Delhi Commission For Women, said her situation is "exacerbated by the fact that having worked all my life for women issues and having helped lakhs of women get justice", she "ended up being brutally beaten by a person whom I know for long".

"I am deeply disturbed by this incident and am distraught that someone could display such 'goonda' behavior," read the FIR.

She has called for the strongest possible action in the matter.

The details of the alleged assault on Maliwal, which took place at Kejriwal's official residence on Monday, emerged on Friday as the Rajya Sabha MP appeared before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court to record her statement in the case.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.

A purported video of the Delhi Chief Minister's residence showing Maliwal arguing with the security staff at the time of the alleged assault went viral on social media on Friday.

According to the FIR, she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his official residence at 9 am on Monday. Recalling the events, she told police that she went inside the camp office and called Kumar but could not get through. She went towards the residential area and asked the staff to inform Kejriwal about her arrival.

"I was informed that he was present in the house and I was told to wait in the drawing room," she said.

She said while she was waiting for Kejriwal, Kumar barged into the room and started "screaming at me without any provocation and even started abusing me".

"Tu kaise hamari baat nahi manegi? Kaise nahi manegi? S**i teri aukat kya hai ki humko na kar de. Samajhti kya hai khud ko n**h aurat? Tujhe to hum sabak sikhayenge (How will you not follow what we are saying? How will you not follow? How dare you say no to us? What do you think of yourself **** woman? We will teach you a lesson," read the FIR.

In the FIR, she said that "without any provocation" from her end, Kumar started "slapping" her with his "full force".

"He slapped me seven times at least while I continued screaming. I felt shocked and was screaming for help over and over again. To protect (myself), pushed him away with my legs," she said.

"At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me, and deliberately pulled my shirt up. My shirt buttons opened and the shirt came up. I landed on the floor while hitting my head on the center table. I was constantly screaming for help but no one came," she further said.

She alleged that Kumar "did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach" and lower part of the body "with his legs".

"I was in extreme pain and kept telling him to stop. My shirt was coming up but he continued to assault me. I repeatedly told him that I was having my periods and that he should please let go of me as I was in unbearable pain," she said in the FIR.

Following the incident, she said she "was in a terrible state of shock at this unprovoked attack". Recalling the time, she said she was "deeply traumatized" and called the emergency number 112 to inform about the incident.

Bibhav threatened me and said, "Kar le jo tujhe karna hai, tu hamara kuch nahi bigaad sakti, teri haddi pasli tudwa denge aur aise jagah gadenge kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega. (You can do whatever you want, you cannot harm us. We will break your bones and bury you at a place where no one would even get to know)".

She said that Kumar left the room after learning that she had called the police helpline but returned with the security personnel working at the main gate of the CM's camp offices.

In the FIR, she said they asked her to leave "at the behest of Kumar". She said that she kept telling them that she was "brutally beaten up" and asked them to wait until the PCR van came.

She said she got into an autorickshaw with the help of the PCR staff.

"I reached there (Civil Lines police station) and sat in the SHO room, where I was crying and informed the SHO about the incident," she said.

"I was in terrible pain and having severe cramps. I also started receiving a lot of calls from the media on my mobile. Due to the trauma, pain and not wanting to politicize the incident, I left the police station without filing a written complaint," she said, adding her head was splitting in pain and her arms and legs were "aching terribly due to the assault".

Maliwal said the past days since the incident have been "extremely painful for her".