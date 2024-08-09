New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia in cases registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy scam.

He was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted the ex-Deputy Chief Minister bail in the alleged liquor policy scam.