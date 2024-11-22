AAP kicks off 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign with eye on Delhi polls

New Delhi: With an eye on the Assembly elections scheduled in Delhi early next year, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign that will run from November 25 to December 10, an official statement said.

Launching the campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said the party's district and booth-level office-bearers will reach out to the voters with pamphlets detailing the free facilities ('revdis') provided by the AAP government.

"Our workers will hold 65,000 meetings across Delhi to make people understand what these free facilities mean and how only AAP can provide them," the former Delhi chief minister said.

The government is providing six free facilities -- electricity, water, healthcare, education, bus rides for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly, he added.

"Another 'revdi' -- Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women in Delhi -- will be launched soon," the AAP chief claimed.

Backing Kejriwal's announcements, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said in a post in Hindi on X, "Arvind Kejriwal has spent people's tax money on public instead of keeping it in his pocket. But all this will stop if the BJP comes to power (in Delhi)."

"The people of Delhi will have to make Arvind Kejriwal their chief minister once again to save the free facilities," she added.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated criticism of free services, Kejriwal said, "Yes, we are proudly offering these six 'revdis' to the Delhiites."

Alleging that the saffron party wants to stop all the free facilities in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "The BJP is in power in 20 states, but they don't provide 'revdis' in even one of them because they don't have the intention. Only the AAP knows how to provide these free facilities."

He also said the AAP workers will ask the voters what the BJP has done for Delhi in the past 10 years since "the national capital is a half-state and the Central government has as many powers as we do".

All that the BJP has done in the past decade is to halt the AAP government's development works, Kejriwal claimed.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia highlighted the significance of the upcoming Assembly polls and the need to connect with the people during election time.

"We must go among the people and talk about what we have done and why. The changes we brought into people's lives are evident, and it is our responsibility to explain these efforts to them," Sisodia said.