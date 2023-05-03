AAP getting exposed by the day claims BJP

The BJP said on Wednesday that the Aam Aadmi Party is getting "exposed" by the day as it asked the party to come clean on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's alleged involvement in the corruption case involving the city's excise policy.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited reports to question if the change in timing of restaurants in the national capital was due to some "commercial deal" involving AAP leaders.

He also referred to reports of the statement made by secretary of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia about Arvind Kejriwal's alleged presence in a meeting where decision to raise commission for liquor contractors from 2 per cent to 12 per cent was taken to attack the AAP leader.

To a question about the AAP's criticism of probe agency Enforcement Directorate, the BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member said the party has a history of making false allegations and apologising later.

As it has no answer to the charges levelled against its leader, it is resorting to diversionary tactics, he said.

The CBI had arrested Manish Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 on February 26, following several rounds of questioning.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.