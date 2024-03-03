AAP-Cong combine will win all 10 LS seats in Haryana: State AAP chief Sushil Gupta

The Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana chief Sushil Gupta on Sunday exuded confidence that the AAP-Congress combine will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

People want change both at the Centre and in Haryana, he claimed.

The AAP and the Congress are constituents of the INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The two parties announced their seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana a week ago. As part of the arrangement, the AAP has fielded Gupta from Kurukshetra while the Congress will contest the remaining nine seats in Haryana.

"We will win all the 10 seats," Gupta said when asked how he sees the AAP's tie-up with the Congress.

"Every worker of the two parties is working hard. Besides, we are getting full support from (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda ji, Randeep Singh Surjewala ji, Kiran Choudhary ji, Kumari Selja ji and the local leaders in Kurukshetra constituency."

The BJP had won all the 10 seats in Haryana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Ambala seat has been vacant since the demise of MP Rattan Lal Kataria last year.

Gupta said there will be a 'dharam yudh' in Kurukshetra.

"It will be against corruption, against what they (BJP) did to the farmers and against the drug menace," he said.

"There is an undercurrent and people want change both at the Centre and in Haryana," he added.

On Kurukshetra's sitting MP Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the state BJP chief, the AAP leader said, "People of his constituency say that he has hardly been seen there. If the party fields him again from Kurukshetra, he will lose his security deposit."

"We talk of good governance... We are confident that the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Gupta said, "They are destroying democracy. Everyone knows what happened in last month's Chandigarh municipal polls, it became a national headline. Unemployment is a big issue at the national level. People are also seeing how the BJP is targeting opposition leaders."

At the state level, the AAP would raise issues like the drug menace, "increasing" crime, farmers' issues, lack of good schools and hospitals, and unavailability of round-the-clock power, he said.