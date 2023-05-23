AAP claims policeman 'misbehaved' with Manish Sisodia, Delhi Police dismisses charge

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that a policeman misbehaved with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court.

The Delhi Police dismissed the charge as propaganda.

Manish Sisodia was produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Senior AAP leader Atishi posted a video on the alleged incident on Twitter, and wrote, "Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately."

Slamming the police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this? Has the police been instructed to do this?"

Reacting to it, the Delhi Police termed the matter as "propaganda" and said it is "against the law" for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media.

"The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court is a propaganda. The policeman was holding Manish Sisodia due to security reasons. It is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media," the Delhi Police tweeted.

While talking to reporters in court premises, Manish Sisodia had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.