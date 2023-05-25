AAP appoints Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta appointed as unit president

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday constituted its Haryana unit and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta as its president with an eye on assembly polls in the state next year.

Sushil Kumar Gupta has emerged as the party's prominent face in the state.

Ashok Tanwar, former state Congress chief who joined the AAP after a brief association with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in April last year, has been appointed as the party's campaign committee chairman, according to a notification issued by AAP national organisation secretary Sandeep Pathak.

Journalist-turned-politician Anurag Dhanda has been named as senior state vice president and Balbir Singh Saini as state vice president.

Saini, former Haryana Minister and INLD leader, had joined the AAP in March last year.

Chowdhary Nirmal Singh has been appointed as the AAP's national joint secretary.

The announcement of the new office bearers by the AAP's Haryana unit comes at a time when the party is looking to further strengthen its base in the state, where polls are due next year.