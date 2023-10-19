AAP announces first list of candidates for Mizoram polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced the first list of four candidates for the Mizoram assembly elections.

The party has fielded AAP state president Andrew Lalremkima from Aizawl North III, while Vanlalmawia Vanchhawwng, Biakthianghlima and Lalngaihawma Pachau will contest from Aizawl West I, Aizawl West III and Aizawl South I respectively.

Elections in Mizoram will be held on November 7 and the votes will be counted on December 3.