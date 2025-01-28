AAP announces 15 ‘Kejriwal’s guarantees’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Chief Ministerial candidate Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a comprehensive manifesto featuring 15 guarantees, vowing to address critical issues across employment, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Speaking at the launch event, Kejriwal emphasised his government’s track record of trust and delivery, declaring, “My bond with Delhiites isn’t based on promises but on guarantees. I deliver on what I say.”

The manifesto, termed “Kejriwal Ki Guarantee,” aims to build upon the welfare initiatives already in place and introduce new schemes to improve the quality of life in the capital. These guarantees, Kejriwal stressed, were not mere promises but firm commitments to be fulfilled within the next five years.

Kejriwal began by addressing the issue of unemployment, stating that Delhi’s 2 per cent unemployment rate, already the lowest in the country, would be brought down to zero. “Every educated youth in Delhi will have a job. I consider every resident of this city my family, and no family member should remain unemployed,” he said.

For women, Kejriwal announced the Mahila Samman Yojana, under which every woman in Delhi would receive Rs 2,100 in her bank account monthly.

“This is not just financial support but a step towards empowering every woman in our city,” he added.

In healthcare, the Sanjeevani Yojana promises free treatment for elderly citizens in both government and private hospitals, with the government bearing all expenses. “No senior citizen should have to worry about medical bills,” Kejriwal assured.

He also addressed grievances over inflated water bills, pledging to waive all incorrect bills once the AAP returns to power. In addition, Kejriwal promised round-the-clock access to clean drinking water, the cleaning of the Yamuna River, and the transformation of Delhi’s roads to European standards. Admitting delays in fulfilling these promises due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political obstacles, he stated, “These three promises are my personal dream for Delhi. Over the next five years, we will ensure their completion.”

Education remained a cornerstone of Kejriwal’s guarantees. The manifesto introduced the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Scheme to fund the education of Dalit students who secure admission to foreign universities. “No Dalit child will have to give up their dreams due to financial constraints,” he declared. Additionally, students in Delhi schools and colleges will enjoy free bus travel and a 50 per cent discount on Delhi Metro fares.

Religious leaders will also be supported under the Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana, which promises a monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 for priests and granthis. Kejriwal further vowed to extend free electricity and water benefits to tenants, overhaul Delhi’s outdated sewer lines, and issue new ration cards for families left out of the current system.

Auto, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers will also benefit under the manifesto, with provisions for wedding expenses, free coaching for their children, and comprehensive insurance coverage. Lastly, Kejriwal addressed safety concerns, promising financial support to Resident Welfare Associations for hiring private security guards.

“These guarantees reflect our vision of an inclusive and prosperous Delhi,” Kejriwal said, urging voters to choose the AAP. “Pressing the Jhaadu button will save families Rs 25,000 per month. The Lotus button, on the other hand, will bring chaos and financial burden.”

Kejriwal concluded by promising to continue the existing welfare schemes, including free electricity, water, healthcare, and senior citizen pilgrimages, asserting, “We are here to serve, not to burden. This is Kejriwal’s guarantee, not BJP’s jumla.”