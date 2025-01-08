AAP accuses BJP of evicting Delhi CM Atishi from official residence; BJP defends action

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Central government has evicted Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from her official residence for the second time in just three months.

However, the BJP termed Atishi’s claim as “lies” and said the allotment of 6, Flagstaff Road, house was withdrawn for two “key reasons”, which included her “failure” to take its possession within the required time-frame. Speaking to the media, CM Atishi condemned the action, calling it a calculated attack on democracy. “They can take away my home, abuse me, and insult my family, but they cannot extinguish the passion in our hearts to serve Delhi,” she declared. Vowing to turn this adversity into determination, she said, “If needed, I will come and live with the people of Delhi but I will now double my speed and work with double the determination.” Atishi also promised that despite the eviction, her focus would remain on delivering for the people of Delhi, especially the women of the city. “I pledge that I will take revenge for this insult by ensuring every woman in Delhi receives Rs 2,100 under the Mahila Samman Yojana,” she said. She further emphasised that no amount of personal attacks would hinder her work for the city.

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj called it an “unprecedented” assault on democracy. “The eviction of a Chief Minister from their official residence by the government itself is unheard of across the globe; BJP should be ashamed,” he said.

In a move that has intensified the confrontation, AAP has invited the media to inspect the Chief Minister’s residence on Wednesday at 11 am. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh challenged the BJP’s false claims about the CM’s residence, which included allegations of minibars, golden toilets, and swimming pools. “We challenge them to come and show the world if any of it is true,” he said. Singh also pointed to the opulence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, highlighting the contrast. “After seeing CM Atishi’s residence, we will head to PM Modi’s Rs 2,700 crore palace and expose the opulence he lives in,” he declared. The AAP leadership remains resolute, vowing to continue serving the people of Delhi despite these attempts to undermine their work. “The more you trouble us, the more zealously we will work for the people of Delhi,” said Atishi.

Hitting back, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said there are “no takers for her lies”. “The allotment of ‘Sheesh Mahal’ has been withdrawn, as we learn, for two key reasons: first her failure to take possession and second CBI/ED investigation,” he said in a post on X. In another post on X, the BJP leader also posted a purported letter of withdrawal issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) Secretariat on Monday and said, “Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena is lying. She was allotted Sheesh Mahal on October 11, 2024.”

“She hasn’t still occupied it because she doesn’t want to offend Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.