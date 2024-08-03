Aadhaar cards forged with toe prints, school kids' retina scans for Rs 25,000; CBI lodges FIR

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR into a major racket of making Aadhaar cards allegedly using forged documents and fingerprints for Rs 25,000 in Rajasthan, officials said, adding that three persons have been booked. In some cases, fingerprints and retina scans of school kids, even toe prints were used to make the Aadhaar cards, they said. The matter came to light through a news report after a complaint was filed with police by a programmer in the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Manohar Lal, in Sanchore, they said.

Cases of forged Aadhaar cards have been reported in various districts of Rajasthan, they said. Officials said Sanchore being 150 km from the India-Pakistan border, within three days of the news report, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sought a CBI probe into the matter. The Rajasthan government transferred the case to the central probe agency on July 9 which was forwarded by the Department of Personnel and Training to the CBI only on July 30, they said. Later, the CBI registered an FIR against three persons -- Ganpat Singh, Togaram and Kanehaiya Lal. According to the complainant, the three men were allegedly creating Aadhaar cards from their e-mitra IDs and Aadhaar IDs, they said.