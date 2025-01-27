A spectacle of military might, culture

New Delhi: India marked its 76th Republic Day with a grand and vibrant display of military prowess, cultural heritage, and national progress along the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday. The 90-minute-long celebration, which began at 10:30 am, showcased a fusion of advanced defence technology, artistic performances, and symbolic representations of India’s journey from "Virasat" (legacy) to "Vikas" (development), drawing a global audience to witness the rich diversity and power of the nation. President Droupadi Murmu, alongside Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for the occasion, presided over the spectacle. Subianto’s participation marked the first time an Indonesian President had attended the Republic Day parade in more than 70 years, a significant moment for bilateral ties between the two nations.

The parade was led by the Indonesian military band, a contingent of 352 members marching proudly down the ceremonial boulevard. The two presidents, accompanied by high-level officials and military leaders, arrived in a horse-drawn buggy, a tradition that was revived after 40 years. This moment was especially poignant as the President’s convoy was escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the oldest and most distinguished regiment of the Indian Army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior leaders, military brass, and thousands of spectators, witnessed the dazzling parade, which included an air show featuring fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters.

The fly-past, led by a variety of aircraft such as the C-130J Super Hercules, C-295, Rafale, Su-30, and the C-17 Globemaster, among others, was a crowd-pleasing spectacle, symbolising India’s growing air defence capabilities. Among the many historic moments during the celebrations, Subianto’s presence marked the 75th anniversary of Indonesia’s first Republic Day participation, where its first President, Sukarno, had been the chief guest during India’s first Republic Day in 1950.

One of the most notable features of the parade was the display of India’s cutting-edge military technology, including the debut of the Pralay tactical missile. The Indigenous Pralay, a short-range quasi-ballistic missile, is designed for conventional strikes and has become a crucial addition to India’s strategic defence arsenal. Alongside the Pralay, other significant military platforms such as the BrahMos missile, the Akash air defence system, and the Pinaka rocket system were showcased. T-90 "Bhishma" tanks, Sarath infantry vehicles, and the Nag missile system also took centre stage, highlighting India’s growing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the Army's battle surveillance system “Sanjay,” another debutant at the parade, underscored India’s focus on enhancing battlefield surveillance and tactical awareness.

In a significant first, the parade also featured a tri-services tableau symbolising the synchronisation and integration of nations’s defence forces. This tableau featured a collaborative operation across land, air, and water domains, exemplified by the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, and the INS Visakhapatnam destroyer. The "jointness" of the armed forces was further emphasised by the inclusion of an advanced light helicopter and remotely piloted aircraft, underscoring the modern and integrated nature of defence strategy.

Adding to the grandeur was the cultural extravaganza, where over 5,000 folk and tribal artistes performed 45 different dance forms from across the country. For the first time, the performances covered the entire length of Kartavya Path to ensure that all spectators had an equal experience. The performance, titled "Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam," curated by the Sangeet Natak Academy, was a tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda and showcased the rich tribal and folk traditions that form an integral part of India's cultural tapestry.

The cultural performances were followed by 31 tableaux that rolled down the ceremonial route, depicting India’s historical and cultural richness. Of these, 16 were from states and Union Territories, and 15 represented various ministries, departments, and organisations. Each tableau was carefully crafted to highlight different facets of India’s development, from wooden toys to the Maha Kumbh, demonstrating the country’s diverse heritage and strides in progress.

Among the crowd favourites were the military stunts performed by "The Dare Devils" contingent from the Corps of Signals. Captain Dimple Singh Bhati made history by becoming the first woman officer to salute the President while balancing on a 12-foot ladder mounted on a moving motorcycle. Bhati’s courage and precision were a testament to the skill and discipline of the Indian Army, inspiring awe among the viewers.

The parade was also marked by the presence of Param Vir Chakra awardees Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, both Kargil War heroes, as well as Ashok Chakra awardee Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh. Their inclusion highlighted the valour and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces in protecting the nation.

To enhance the ceremony’s grandeur, a fly-past by 40 aircraft from the Indian Air Force, including the C-130J Super Hercules and the Su-30, added to the visual spectacle. This air show was complemented by the aerial spraying of flower petals by Mi-17 helicopters, further emphasising the celebration of India’s military and cultural prowess.

The tri-services tableau, titled “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat” (Strong and Secure India), was one of the most anticipated highlights of the day.

This tableau exemplified India’s commitment to strengthening its defence forces through joint operations across land, sea, and air domains. It displayed the coordination of the Arjun tank, Tejas aircraft, and other high-tech military equipment, underscoring the country’s resolve to maintain a robust defence posture.

The Indonesian contingent, which included both military personnel and a band, marked a historic moment as it was the first time an Indonesian marching and military band had participated in a Republic Day parade abroad. Their participation reflected the strengthening ties between India and Indonesia, and Subianto’s visit provided a unique opportunity for both nations to further solidify their defence cooperation.

Security for the event was heightened, with more than 70,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed across the capital. The government also implemented extensive traffic restrictions to ensure smooth passage for the parade, with over 2,500 CCTV cameras and advanced anti-drone systems installed along the route to safeguard against any threats.

The theme for the parade was “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,” celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s enactment. This theme captured the nation’s progress since the Constitution came into effect in 1950, emphasising the importance of both its rich heritage and its continued growth and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began the day by paying tribute to the martyrs at the National War Memorial, wore a traditional red and yellow striped “safa” paired with a brown bandhgala jacket, epitomising the occasion’s cultural and national significance.

Throughout the event, his leadership and vision for India’s future were prominently reflected in the spectacular display of military strength and cultural unity.

The Republic Day celebrations, attended by over 10,000 special guests, provided a fitting tribute to India’s past, present, and future. The inclusion of indigenous defence systems, the tri-services tableau, the cultural performances, and the presence of distinguished guests like President Subianto, together, underscored India’s growing stature on the global stage.