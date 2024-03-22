‘A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy’: Opposition leaders condemn Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi: Opposition leaders, cutting across party lines, on Thursday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in an alleged liquor policy case by the ED.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the INDIA bloc will give a befitting reply to the BJP, while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin described the arrest of Opposition leaders as a “witch-hunt”.

In indirect reference and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the arrest was an attempt by “a scared dictator” who “wants to create a dead democracy”.

“…While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the ‘devilish power’, now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing,” Rahul said in a post on X.

“INDIA will give a befitting reply to this,” he added.

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely told reporters that the AAP chief’s arrest was “blatant and unconstitutional”.

“We are firmly with our alliance partner, the AAP; this arrest is blatant and unconstitutional. A Congress delegation is reaching the CM’s residence to stand with them in solidarity,” Lovely said.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury also criticised the arrest and said it was the second time that the ruling dispensation has arrested a sitting chief minister. “Strongly condemn the arrest of Delhi CM, Shri Arvind Kejriwal by the ED. It’s the second sitting CM of the INDIA bloc to be arrested. Clearly, Modi and the BJP are in panic over people’s rejection in the ongoing elections” Yechury said on X.

“All opposition leaders who defected and joined the BJP are protected and patronised. They are the ‘Satya Harishchandras’! These arrests will only cement people’s desire to defeat BJP, defend democracy and Indian Constitution,” Yechury said.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin said the arrest was driven by the BJP’s “fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat” in the upcoming general elections. “…the Fascist BJP Govt sinks to despicable depths by arresting Hon’ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, following the unjust targeting of brother @HemantSorenJMM,” he said on X.

He also termed the arrest of the opposition leaders as a “witch-hunt”.

“Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy. The relentless persecution of opposition leaders by the BJP Govt smacks of a desperate witch-hunt. This tyranny ignites public fury, unmasking BJP’s true colours. But their futile arrests only fuel our resolve, fortifying the #INDIA alliance’s march to victory. BJP, brace for the people’s wrath!”, he said in his post.

Criticising the arrest, the TMC questioned the fate of democracy if Opposition leaders and elected chief ministers are arrested before elections.

“The election process has begun. And now this! Chiefs of political parties, CMs, political leaders, election agents, workers, every opponent- being harassed & arrested like this. What will be the fate of our precious democracy,” TMC Rajya Sabha Party leader Derek O’Brien posted on X.

“Earlier his (Kejriwal’s) administrative powers were snatched through an illegal ordinance.” “How can we expect fair elections in India if sitting CMs and prominent opposition leaders are arrested weeks before polls? If SC and ECI fail to act now, who will stand with people against BJP’s oppressive politics in future?” he said.

Senior Opposition leader Sharad Pawar said the arrest showcased the depth to which the BJP will stoop for power.

“The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. ‘INDIA’ stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal,” Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said in a post on X.

RJD president Lalu Prasad also slammed the government at the Centre for the arrest of Kejriwal.

The RJD supremo reacted to the arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party chief in a Hindi post on X, claiming the BJP was “scared” since its ouster from power was “certain”.

“Gripped by the fear of defeat, the Modi government is in a state of fear. It has been tearing democracy to shreds and it will continue to do so till it lasts in power”, said Prasad, whose RJD, like AAP, is an INDIA bloc constituent.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule termed the arrest as “politically motivated. “

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha termed the arrest as “end of democracy” in the country and hit out at the Centre for “scripting the arrest” in the same fashion as of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over a month ago.

JMM central committee spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharyya said all those who were vocal and the entire opposition will meet the same fate.

“No opposition will be allowed in the country and days are not far off when the headquarters of all opposition parties would be surrounded by central forces,” Bhattacharyya said.

“Political vendetta is unprecedented….The Election Commission of India and the President of India should take a call on whether democratic process should continue in India or not,” Bhattacharyya said. He said Soren was arrested in the same fashion as Kejriwal without giving time to seek legal help.

In a September 2022 report by The Indian Express, an examination of court records, official statements, and instances involving politicians subjected to scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed a notable surge in ED cases against politicians since the BJP, led by Narendra Modi, assumed power in 2014.

The investigation uncovered that between 2014 and 2022, 121 prominent politicians had become subjects of ED probes, with 115 of them being Opposition figures who faced bookings, raids, interrogations, or arrests, constituting 95 per cent of the cases.

This trend sharply contrasts with the ED’s activities during the UPA regime from 2004 to 2014, during which the agency investigated a total of 26 political leaders. Among them, 14 were from the Opposition, accounting for more than half, or 54 per cent, of the cases.

A breakdown by party affiliation reveals the Opposition parties ensnared by the ED between 2014 and September 2022: Congress (24), TMC (19), NCP (11), Shiv Sena (8), DMK (6), BJD (6), RJD (5), BSP (5), SP (5), TDP (5), AAP (3), INLD (3), YSRCP (3), CPM (2), NC (2), PDP (2), Independent (2), AIADMK (1), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (1), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (1), and BRS (1).