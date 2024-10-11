A nation mourns: Ratan Tata cremated with full state honour

Mumbai: India’s financial capital, Mumbai, came to a standstill on Thursday as the nation bid a tearful farewell to one of its most revered business icons, Ratan Tata. Tata passed away at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital, marking the end of an era for both the Tata Group and the Indian corporate landscape.



The last rites were conducted with full state honours at the Worli Crematorium, attended by prominent politicians, corporate leaders, celebrities, and ordinary citizens who had come to pay their final respects to the man who transformed the Tata Group into one of the largest and most influential conglomerates in India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde were among the dignitaries present. Family and friends as well as top officials of Tata group joined the ceremony where Mumbai Police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Tata’s body, draped in the Indian national flag, was transported from his residence to the National Centre for the Performing Arts in South Mumbai, where it was kept for public viewing. A hearse adorned with white flowers carried his remains, reflecting the respect and admiration he commanded throughout his life. Following a gun salute from the Mumbai Police, the cremation rites were performed according to Parsi traditions, marking a poignant moment in the community’s evolving customs regarding funeral practices.

Maharashtra as well as half a dozen other states declared one day mourning while some official programmes, including a scheduled press conference by Goyal on his US visit, were cancelled in his honour.

Tributes poured in from across the globe, reflecting Tata’s far-reaching influence. Known for his exemplary business acumen, he led the Tata Group for over two decades, expanding its revenue from a modest base to an astonishing $165 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year. He was instrumental in securing landmark acquisitions, including the British steelmaker Corus, luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, and the world’s second-largest tea company, Tetley.

In the wake of Tata’s death, citizens from all walks of life arrived in droves at the NCPA, united in their grief. Prominent figures in attendance included business tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and senior officials from the Tata Group. Notably, the Ambani family—Mukesh, his wife Nita, and their children—were among the first to pay their respects.



Political leaders, including Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, also joined the crowds. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made an emotional visit to Tata’s Colaba residence, and Bollywood personalities such as Aamir Khan and Rajpal Yadav lent their presence to the solemn occasion.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, veteran banker Deepak Parekh and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were also among those who paid their last respect.

Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran as well as other senior officials of the conglomerate along with family members were present for most of the day. As the public gathered to pay their respects, the scene at the NCPA was one of respectful camaraderie, as ordinary citizens mingled with the elite. Among the attendees was Abhishek Gabhne, a 23-year-old business school student, who expressed his feelings: “I felt I have lost a family member. He did a lot for the people and the country.” Tata Group employees were also present in significant numbers, reflecting the deep loyalty and admiration he inspired within his organisation.

In a touching moment during the procession to the crematorium, Tata’s pet dog, Goa, was seen refusing to leave his side. As the procession moved through the streets, chants of “Amar Rahe” (may he live forever) and “Vande Mataram” echoed in tribute to the beloved industrialist.

The funeral rites were officiated by Peri Khambatta, one of the priests who performed the Zoroastrian rituals. He explained that the funeral was just the beginning of the mourning process, with three more days of rituals to be observed at Tata’s home in Colaba. Tata’s contributions to Indian industry were matched by his philanthropic endeavours. He was known for his modest lifestyle, despite his immense wealth, and was a licensed pilot who occasionally flew the company plane. His commitment to social causes and community upliftment left a lasting legacy, reflecting his belief that business should be a force for good.

As the funeral procession made its way to the electric crematorium at Worli, the atmosphere was sombre yet respectful.

While traditionally Zoroastrian community lay their departed ones for the vultures to consume at the ‘Tower of Silence’, Tata’s cremation reflected changing traditions in the Parsi community. The dwindling vulture population is leading to the community taking their dead to the electrical crematoriums.

The Prayer Hall at the Worli municipal crematorium offers a place for the death rites of Parsi-Zoroastrians who do not want to be interred in the Tower of Silence. The last rites of Cyrus Mistry, another influential figure in the Tata legacy, were similarly conducted at the Worli Crematorium in 2022.