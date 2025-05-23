'A judge should not hesitate to offend anyone': Justice Abhay S Okha bids farewell to SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is one court which can uphold constitutional liberties, the dream of the Constitution framers, and I honestly endeavoured to uphold them, an emotional Justice Abhay S Oka said as he bid goodbye to the top court on Friday. A day after his mother's passing, Justice Oka returned to the Supreme Court to deliver several verdicts on the last day in office. "I believe that this is the one court (Supreme Court) which can uphold the constitutional liberties, and that this has been my humble endeavor, and I am sure that the collective efforts will be made, this court will continue to uphold liberty, because that was the dream of the framers of the Constitution, and it was my honest endeavor to do that," he said.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, who was heading the ceremonial bench comprising Justice Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih on the judge's last day, recalled his journey together with his "longtime friend" and hailed him for his "unwavering commitment to justice". CJI Gavai said like him, Justice Oka, too wouldn't be taking up any post-retirement assignments offering them more time to connect with each other. The CJI will be demitting office on November 23 this year. Justice Oka, the third senior-most judge, whose date of retirement is on May 24, a court holiday, served over two decades in judiciary, including as a judge of the Bombay High Court, Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court following which he was elevated to the Supreme Court August 31, 2021. Responding to the rich tributes of lawyers, bar leaders, the CJI and Justice Masih, a visibly moved Justice Oka said, "I must confess, after hearing all that is said for last one hour and 20 minutes, I am speechless, and perhaps today is the first and last day of my professional career where I have not prevented anyone from talking, because I could not stop. I have seen such a great love and affection for me by the members of the bar that made me speechless." All present lauded the commitment of a bereaved Justice Oka, who returned to work on the last day and delivered 11 judgements. Justice Oka said a judge needed to be "very firm and very strict", and not hesitate to offend anyone. "I remember a great judge whose name I would not disclose, but he had advised me that please remember one thing, we are not becoming judges to become popular. And I followed that advice," he said. Justice Oka said at times, he was very harsh on lawyers and it was only for one reason that he wanted to uphold the principles laid down in the Constitution.

Drawing an analogy from cricket, he said, "Everyone talked about my second innings or the third innings. When I was listening to this, I always thought that while sitting on the bench, I always believed, since you are using cricketing terminology, I am taking a request that I play like a one day match, and in one day match, there is no second inning." Justice Oka, known for his unwavering commitment to liberty, environmental protection, and constitutional values, declined to speculate any further. "My heart is full with whatever are said here, and I am really rendered speechless today." Justice Oka, known for his unwavering commitment to liberty, environmental protection, and constitutional values, declined to speculate on his future. "I have only served here for three years and nine months, but I will always carry these memories in my heart," Justice Oka said concluded and expressed his gratitude towards everyone. The CJI, reflecting on their journey together, said, "Justice Oka's contributions transcend judicial pronouncements. He was a teacher in court, reminding the bar that lawyers are officers of the court first." Highlighting Justice Oka's landmark judgments on environmental law, labour rights, and freedom of expression, the CJI praised his tireless work ethic, even in the face of a personal tragedy. "Just two days ago, he lost his mother. He travelled overnight to attend her funeral, returned, and still managed to deliver 11 judgments the next day," the CJI said. Justice Masih spoke of the deep professional and personal connection he shared with Justice Oka. "He was stern, firm, but deeply caring. His presence in chambers, our private conversations. I will miss those most," he said. Attorney General R Venkataramani noted that Justice Oka's verdicts "plowed values of liberty and accountability into the bedrock of our constitutional discourse". He added, "Your court gave everyone a fair hearing. None walked away unheard." Solicitor General Tushar Mehta echoed the sentiment, lauding Justice Oka as a "tireless judge" who was always thoroughly prepared. "Your dedication, even after an irreparable personal loss, has taught us what duty truly means."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, in an impassioned tribute, said, "Liberty is the thread that binds our Constitution, and Justice Oka will be remembered for holding that thread firmly. You are part of the legacy that includes the likes of Justice Khanna and the spirit of Kesavananda Bharati." SCBA's newly elected president Vikas Singh offered his condolences and gratitude and said, "We never left your court feeling unheard. Justice was always done." Besides, several lawyers paid rich tributes to Justice Oka. Justice Oka began his legal career in Thane under his father, Shreeniwas W Oka. After working in the chambers of prominent legal luminaries and appearing in high-profile PILs, he was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003 and later became the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in 2019.