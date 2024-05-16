A fifth of heatwave-linked excess deaths in past 30 years happened in India: Study

New Delhi: Annually, heatwaves are linked to over 1.53 lakh deaths worldwide, with India contributing to more than a fifth of these fatalities, reveals a study examining data from the past 30 years, starting 1990.

Following India, China and Russia are the next highest contributors, with approximately 14 per cent and 8 per cent of these excess deaths linked to heatwaves, respectively.

The research, spearheaded by Australia’s Monash University, discovered that around one-third of all heat-related deaths and 1 per cent of total global deaths are due to heatwave-linked excess deaths.

The study also found that nearly half of the total 1.53 lakh excess deaths each summer originated from Asia, and over 30% from Europe.

Regions with dry climates and lower-middle incomes witnessed the highest estimated death rates (deaths per population). These findings have been published in PLoS Medicine.

The authors noted: “From 1990 to 2019, during the warm seasons, heatwave-related excess deaths accounted for 153,078 deaths annually, equating to 236 deaths per ten million residents or 1 per cent of global deaths.”

The researchers utilised data from the UK-based Multi-Country Multi-City (MCC) Collaborative Research Network, which included daily death and temperature records from 750 locations across 43 countries.

When comparing the decade leading up to 2019 with the one leading up to 1999, it was found that the average duration of heatwaves each year globally increased from 13.4 to 13.7 days, with the average ambient temperature rising by 0.35 degrees Celsius per decade.

The researchers highlighted that while previous studies have quantified local excess deaths due to heatwaves, a global comparison over an extended period has not been made.

The authors stated: “Over the past 30 years, heatwaves have been associated with a substantial mortality burden that varies spatiotemporally (with space and time) across the globe.”

The study’s findings underscore the potential benefits of government actions aimed at enhancing the health sector’s adaptation and resilience.

The authors advocated for a “comprehensive approach” that addresses not only immediate health risks during heatwaves but also implements long-term strategies to reduce vulnerability and inequalities across communities.

They wrote: “The strategies include climate change mitigation policy, heat action plans (e.g., heat early warning system), urban planning and green structure, social support program, healthcare and public health services, education awareness, and community engagement and participation.”