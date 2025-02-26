96 hrs on, no contact with 8 trapped workers yet

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): Rescue operations continued for the fourth day as authorities struggled to establish contact with eight workers trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district. The rescue teams, including experts from the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, and Geological Survey of India (GSI), are facing significant challenges due to the continuous inflow of silt and water.

Telangana’s Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy described the situation as one of the most complex tunnel rescue missions undertaken in the country. “This is an extremely challenging operation as the tunnel has only one entry and exit point. The flow of silt and water at high speed poses a severe risk to the rescuers as well,” he said.

He further stated that geological shifts might have caused the tunnel collapse. “Some experts believe that the collapse might have resulted from a slight tectonic shift and failure of certain geological fault lines,” he explained.

The ongoing rescue operation involves clearing the locomotive track inside the tunnel to transport equipment that will facilitate further rescue measures. Minister Reddy noted that agencies were also exploring alternative approaches, such as drilling from the top and side of the tunnel.

Every possible method is being considered, but the priority remains the safety of both the rescuers and the trapped workers,” he added.

Political tensions have escalated over the incident, with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao calling for a judicial probe. In response, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy criticised the demand, saying, “This is not the time for politics. The focus must be on rescuing those trapped.”

Minister Reddy reiterated that the government was utilising the best expertise available. He mentioned that discussions had been held with Border Security Force General Harpal Singh, who assured technical support. “A unified command control, monitored by Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, is overseeing the operation,” he said. Rescuers are continuing their work despite hazardous conditions. Videos and images from within the tunnel are being analysed by experts to guide the next steps. Meanwhile, oxygen is being pumped into the tunnel as a precautionary measure. However, there has been no response from the trapped workers.

Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh highlighted the difficulties faced by rescue teams. “We have been dewatering the tunnel, but for the last 40 to 50 meters, movement has been impossible due to accumulated sludge and debris. We are consulting experts from GSI, NGRI, and L&T,” he stated. He added that the teams had reached the tunnel boring machine (TBM) but were hindered by a 4-5 meter-high sludge buildup beyond that point.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited the site to assess the situation. Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad confirmed that geological experts were analysing soil samples to determine the safest approach for further rescue efforts. “The safety of the rescuers remains our highest priority,” he affirmed.