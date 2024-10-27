9 persons injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station

Mumbai: Nine persons were injured in a stampede after rush for boarding a train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 5.56 am on platform number one at the Bandra Terminus.

There was rush for boarding train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

All the injured persons were rushed to the Bhabha Hospital.

Those injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), the official said.