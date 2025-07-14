9 people killed in road accident involving mango-laden truck in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Nine people were killed and eleven others sustained injuries after a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck near Reddycheruvu in Annamayya district, police said on Monday. There were over 20 people travelling atop the Mango truck. The accident occurred late on Sunday night, a police official said. "This happened when the lorry's rear wheel got stuck in sand and lost balance, falling on a mini-truck," a police official said.