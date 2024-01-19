9 killed in Pak’s strike on ‘terrorist hideouts’ in Iranian province

Islamabad: On Thursday, Pakistan conducted ‘precision military strikes’ at what it termed “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Siestan-Balochistan province, resulting in the death of nine individuals. This action followed the recall of Pakistan’s envoy from Tehran and the suspension of planned high-level bilateral visits in response to Iranian missile attacks in Balochistan.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the strikes were part of a coordinated and targeted operation named “Marg Bar Sarmachar,” translating to “Death to Guerrillas” in Persian. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan military’s media wing, revealed that the strikes utilised killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions, and stand-off weapons to target hideouts associated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), groups responsible for previous attacks in Pakistan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani condemned the attack, summoning the Pakistani chargé d’affaires to express Iran’s protest and demand an explanation. Iran reported that nine non-Iranian nationals, including men, women, and children, were killed in the strike, with an ongoing investigation. There was also an explosion near Saravan city, 347 km southeast of the provincial capital Zahedan, where there were no casualties. Tensions escalated in the region due to reciprocal attacks within two days, compounded by ongoing conflicts in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea.

Pakistan justified its actions by citing concerns about safe havens and sanctuaries for Pakistani-origin terrorists, emphasising its commitment to national security.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a significant decline following the strikes. Pakistani President Arif Alvi called for resolving issues through dialogue, emphasising national security, while Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar cut short his Davos trip to return home. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, returning from Uganda, had previously informed Iran of the damage caused to bilateral ties by the Iranian attack.

Sources in Pakistan disclosed that the airstrikes, pre-authorised by the government, targeted high-value terrorist threats inside Iran.

The strikes were conducted within Pakistani airspace, successfully engaging seven targets over 80 kilometers inside Iranian territory, where the Balochistan Liberation Force was based.

Notably, on Wednesday, Pakistan had recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended high-level bilateral visits in response to Iran’s missile and drone strikes targeting bases of the Sunni Baloch militant group ‘Jaish al-Adl’ in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. ‘Jaish al-Adl’ is a Baloch Sunni militant group founded in 2012 that primarily operates in Pakistan.