9 AP school students die by suicide in 48 hours after exam results

Hyderabad: Nine students have died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh after results of class 11 and 12 exams were declared on Wednesday by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination, according to media reports. Two other students are said to have attempted suicide.

As many as 10 lakh students appeared for the exam. The pass percentage in class 11 was 61, and it was 72 per cent in class 12.

Reports say a 17-year-old boy killed himself in Srikakulam district by jumping in front of a train. The student of the intermediate first year, hailing from Dandu Gopalapuram village of the district, was said to be disheartened after failing in most of the papers.

A 16-year-old girl died by suicide at her residence at Trinadhapuram under Malkapuram police station limits. She hails from the Visakhapatnam district and was reportedly upset after failing in some subjects of the intermediate first year.

Another 18-year-old ended his life by hanging at his residence in the Kancharapalem locality of Visakhapatnam. He had failed in one of the subjects in the intermediate second year.

Two 17-year-old students from the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh died by suicide after failing the AP intermediate exam. A girl student killed herself by jumping into a lake, while a boy in the same district died after consuming a pesticide.

Another 17-year-old student hanged himself to death at his residence in Anakapalli. He was said to be depressed over securing low marks in the intermediate first year.

The shocking news comes amidst a spate of suicides in India’s premier colleges. Four students have died in suspected suicides this year at various campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had in February expressed concern over instances of alleged suicides by students and said his heart goes out to the bereaved family members of the victims. He said he was wondering where our institutions are going wrong, that students are forced to take their life.