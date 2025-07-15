86 weapons, 974 ammunition recovered in major crackdown in Manipur

Imphal: Eighty-six weapons and 974 ammunition were recovered by security forces in a simultaneous operation in the five valley districts of Manipur on Tuesday. Acting on specific intelligence, security forces carried out the operation in Imphal East, Kakching, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Bishnupur districts, IGP (Zone-II) K Kabib said, addressing a press conference. "Coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple locations by joint teams, comprising the Manipur Police, CAPFs, Army and Assam Rifles," he said. Among the weapons recovered were five AK rifles, three INSAS rifles, 16 SLRs, five .303 rifles, 19 pistols, two carbines, nine other types of rifles, and 16 single-barrel guns, he said. "A total of 86 weapons, along with 974 different types of grenades, ammunition, explosives and mortar shells were recovered. Forty-one magazines and six wireless handsets were also recovered," he added.

Kabib said this recovery was a major accomplishment for the security forces in their mission to restore peace, uphold public order and safeguard the lives and properties of people. "The police are committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure Manipur. We also urge the people to cooperate with the police and security forces, and promptly report any suspicious activities or information related to illegal arms," he said.