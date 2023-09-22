80% of all cyber fraud cases concentrated in 10 districts: IIT Kanpur & FCRF report

New Delhi: In an era where technology has become synonymous with convenience, a startling revelation emerges: online financial fraud reigns supreme as the most prevalent form of cybercrime, making up a staggering 77.41 per cent of total cybercrimes, according to the latest data. What is particularly disconcerting is that 80 per cent of all cyber fraud cases in the country are concentrated in just 10 districts. These districts have emerged as hotspots for cybercriminal activities, with online fraudsters increasingly targeting UPI transaction fraud.



These revelations are part of a white paper released recently, offering insights into cybercrime trends spanning the years 2020 to 2023. The report, a collaborative effort between IIT Kanpur and the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), highlights several alarming trends, drawing data from sources including the National Crime Records Bureau, Parliament, and think tanks.

Bharatpur in Rajasthan is leading the top ten districts list with 18 per cent of total cybercrimes, with cyber fraud as its primary challenge.

Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is in second place, contributing 12 per cent of total cybercrimes. Gurugram is ranked sixth with an 8.1 per cent share of total cybercrimes.

Other districts red-flagged in the reports are: Nuh, Deoghar, Jamtara, Alwa, Bokaro, Karmatand, and Giridih.

Cunning cyber tactics: From bogus utility bills to “unlocking” cards

While online financial fraud takes the lead, cybercriminals have demonstrated a versatile range of tactics to exploit unsuspecting victims. Among their devious ploys are scams involving fake electricity or water bills, enticing individuals to part with their hard-earned money under the pretence of outstanding payments. Equally alarming is the rise of fraudulent schemes convincing victims to unlock their credit or debit cards, ultimately leading to unauthorized transactions.

The emerging threat: Fake obscene video calls and blackmail

In a sinister turn, cybercriminals have begun trapping victims in fake obscene video calls, only to later threaten them with the upload of compromising videos onto the internet. This chilling tactic preys on the vulnerability of unsuspecting individuals, causing severe emotional distress and long-lasting trauma.

However, these new developments serve as a stark reminder that the realm of cybercrime is constantly evolving, encompassing a range of exploitative tactics aimed at causing distress to victims.

The psychological toll on victims subjected to such scams is immeasurable, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures, awareness campaigns, and legal safeguards to protect individuals from these heinous acts.

While authorities and cybersecurity experts are actively working to combat these emerging threats and bring the perpetrators to justice, individuals must also exercise caution, maintain privacy settings, and report suspicious online activities promptly.

In a digital age, securing financial transactions, protecting personal information, and maintaining online safety are paramount. The battle against cybercrime remains an ongoing struggle, highlighting the importance of collective efforts to ensure the safety and security of individuals in the online world.