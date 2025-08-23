8 killed, 4 injured in head-on collision between mini-van, truck on Patna's outskirts

Patna: Eight people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday, police said. The accident took place in the early hours in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border, they said. Among the deceased were seven women, they added. The injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, said SP (Rural) Vikram Singh. "The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot," he said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths. "The CM expressed his deep anguish at the tragic accident in Patna and offered his condolences to the bereaved families," a statement from the CMO said