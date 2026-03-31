8 Devotees Killed, Over A Dozen Injured In Stampede At Bihar Temple

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede in Bihar's Nalanda and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

At least eight women were killed in the stampede in Nalanda's Shitala Mata temple, where a large number of devotees had gathered in the morning, police said.

"The mishap in Nalanda district, Bihar, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," the prime minister said in a message.

He announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.