718 Myanmarese entered Manipur illegally last week claims Home department

Manipur government has said that at least 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, have illegally entered the northeastern state last week.

A statement issued by Home Department said that the illegal influx was reported on July 22 and 23 in Chandel district by Assam Rifles, the India-Myanmar border guarding force.

Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi sought to know from the Assam Rifles how the Myanmarese were allowed to enter India without proper travel documents and asked the force to push them back immediately.

"Report has been received from the Headquarters 28 Sector Assam Rifles that 718 fresh refugees have crossed India-Myanmar border and entered into the general area of New Lajang," Joshi said in the statement.

Of the 718 Myanmarese, 209 are men, 208 are women and 301 are children.

Thirteen Myanmar nationals entered Lajang area on July 22.

On July 23, a total of 230 Myanmarese arrived in New Lajang, 89 in New Samtal, 143 in Yangnomphai village, 175 in Yangnomphai Saw Mill, 30 in Aivomjang and 38 in Bhonse, it said.

"The state government had clearly informed the Assam Rifles, as border guarding force, to take strict action to prevent entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur without valid travel documents as per instructions of Union Home Ministry.

"The state government views the illegal entry very seriously with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications more particularly in view of the law and order situation," the statement said.

The government advised the deputy commissioner and SP of Chandel district to oversee the repatriation of the illegal immigrants and keep biometrics and photographs of all the Myanmar nationals.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long porous border with Myanmar. Chins, who share ethnic ties with Kukis of Manipur, reside on the Myanmar side.