62 crore devotees have come to Maha Kumbh, one of century's rarest events: UP CM

Agra (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that 62 crore devotees have come to the Maha Kumbh so far and the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period is in itself "one of the rarest events of the century".

Welcoming all the guests at the Unicorn Companies Conclave in Agra, Chief Minister Yogi said, "I can call it the Unicorn Maha Kumbh of the startup world. There is an attraction towards the Maha Kumbh at this time."

He said, "This is important for me. Today, I have come to Braj Bhoomi, behind which there has been a spiritual and cultural background. It has influenced India's civilisation and culture for a long time.''

Chief Minister Adityanath while talking about the devotees coming to the Maha Kumbh this time, said that so far 62 crore devotees have come to the event.

''I think that in any event in the world, whether it is spiritual or for any tourism purpose, the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period of time in that ceremony and being united with that event, is in itself one of the rarest events of the century,'' he said.

Adityanath, who is also the Mahant of the Gorakshapeeth, remarked that it must have been envisioned that a time would come when people in India might feel disconnected from their traditions and culture. He emphasised that the Kumbh would serve as a powerful medium to re-establish that vital connection, bringing the people back to their spiritual roots and cultural heritage.