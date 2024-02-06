600-year-old mosque demolition: Delhi HC orders status quo on land

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to maintain the current state of the land in Mehrauli where a 600-year-old mosque was demolished last month. This “status quo” order will remain in force until the next court hearing on February 12 and allows the DDA to continue taking action against other illegal structures in the area, excluding the specific site of the demolished mosque.



Justice Sachin Datta issued the order in response to a plea filed by the Delhi Waqf Board, which maintains the mosque was demolished illegally. The Board requested the court to preserve the site as it was.

The mosque, known as the Akhoondji mosque, along with the Behrul Uloom madrasa, was demolished by the DDA on January 30 for allegedly being an “illegal structure” within Sanjay van.

The DDA has defended its action before the high court on the ground that the demolition took place under the recommendations of the Religious Committee dated January 4.

The decision, DDA stated, was taken after the Religious Committee afforded an opportunity of hearing to the CEO of Delhi Waqf Board. The petitioner contended that the Religious Committee has no jurisdiction to order any demolition action.

On January 31, the court asked DDA to file its reply clearly setting out the action that has been taken in respect of the property concerned as well as its basis.

It also asked DDA to state whether any prior notice was given before taking the demolition action.