6 organisations active in Maharashtra already banned in some other states: Fadnavis on security bill

Mumbai: Six organisations operating in Maharashtra have already been banned in some other states, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday, referring to the ‘Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill’.

The bill, which seeks to prevent unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations with a focus on urban Naxalism and “passive militancy”, has been passed by the assembly. It is expected to be tabled in the legislative council soon.

“I am happy that the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, which was introduced during the Winter Session in December last year, was cleared by the assembly on Thursday,” Fadnavis told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan here.

When asked how many organisations might be affected once the bill becomes a law, Fadnavis said, “There are 64 organisations operating in the state, of which six are already banned in other states under similar laws.”

Speaking in the assembly on Thursday, Fadnavis had said that Maharashtra had the highest 64 Extreme Left Wing organisations, and some of the outfits banned in four other states (where a similar law is already in force) operated in Maharashtra.

The chief minister said the bill provides a legal framework to act against certain organisations that seek to reject the Indian Constitution despite presenting themselves as constitutional and democratic.

Fadnavis said the Centre had asked all states affected by Naxal activities to pass such a law.

“We have slowly ended the Naxal movement, which used weapons in forests and rural areas. These groups then started creating urban fronts. The names of these organisations appear constitutional, but their real objective is to reject the Constitution. Until now, there was no legal framework to act against them. With this bill, we now have the means,” he said.

Fadnavis reiterated that the bill won’t affect the rights of people or groups to protest.

“This bill does not take away anyone’s rights to hold protests or demonstrations. It aims to specifically target those with links to banned frontal organisations of Maoist and Naxal movements. Four states in the country have already passed similar legislation. People are still free to organise rallies and morchas,” he added.

The CM said nearly 12,000 suggestions were considered by the joint select committee entrusted with drafting the bill. The committee, headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, included members of both the Houses of the state legislature, he said.