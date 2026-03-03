6 killed as double-decker bus hit van on Yamuna Expressway in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP): Six persons, including three women, were killed and as many injured after a double-decker sleeper bus hit a van on the Yamuna Expressway here on Tuesday, police said. The accident occurred around 4.20 am in the Sadabad police station area, they said.

The van carrying 13 passengers was on its way from Prem Nagar in Delhi to Dholpur in Rajasthan when it was hit from behind by a sleeper bus travelling from Noida to Gorakhpur, Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Anand Kushwaha said. Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha said the accident occurred when the bus was attempting to overtake the van. The bus driver, operator and conductor have been arrested, he said. A case is being registered under the relevant sections of BNS. Strict action will also be taken against the bus owner and others associated with the vehicle, Sinha said. According to the SP, there were 16 passengers travelling in the Van at the time of the accident. The deceased have been identified as: Dinesh (50), his wife Sunita (48), Vijay Baghel (27), his wife Pinki Baghel (26), Lokesh (35), and Nathu Devi (65), he said. All the occupants of the van were residents of Prem Nagar, Delhi, and belonged to different families travelling to Dholpur.

Six others, including three children, two men and a woman, suffered serious injuries. The injured children were referred to SN Medical College in Agra for treatment, where two of them are stated to be out of danger. On receiving information, Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Anand Kushwaha, the Circle Officer of Sadabad and the Station House Officer reached the spot with police personnel and shifted the injured to the hospital. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police added.