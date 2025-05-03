6 killed, 50 injured in Goa's Shirgaon stampede, CM Pramod Sawant visits Goa Medical College

Bicholim: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the Goa Medical College (GMC) to meet the victims injured in the Shirgaon stampede. The incident occurred during the annual Lairai Devi jatra at the Shirgaon temple, resulting in 6 deaths and over 50 injuries. Pramod Sawant mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to inquire about the situation and assured central assistance. Speaking about the incident, Pramod Sawant said, “Six people died in the stampede, and over 50 people have been injured. After getting the information, I went to the spot. The injured are being treated in the hospital…More than 50,000 people participate in the Jatra every year. This is an unfortunate incident. PM Modi called me and enquired about the incident. He also assured to provide assistance from the Centre.”

Sawant also informed that an investigation into the incident is underway, led by the SP North and the Collector. The state government has cancelled all official programs for the next three days. “We are taking care of the treatment of the injured…SP North and the Collector are conducting an investigation of the incident…We are cancelling all Govt programs for the next 3 days in the state…,” the Chief Minister said. Also, Goa’s Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane said that the health department has taken measures to ensure proper care and monitoring of the patients, including setting up a dedicated ICU and appointing nodal officers to oversee the situation.

Taking to social media, X, Vishwajit Rane wrote, “In view of the unfortunate stampede at the Lairai Zatra, we have taken immediate and comprehensive steps to manage the situation. We have coordinated with 108, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site, with three stationed at Asilo and an additional three kept on standby until the situation stabilises.”





“A total of 30 casualties have been reported. Of these, 8 critical patients, including 2 intubated cases, have been referred to GMC for super-speciality care; 4 (2 male, 2 female) were brought in dead; 8 are admitted at Asilo; 10 are receiving treatment for minor injuries; and two have been discharged. 10 patients are currently serious and under observation in the casualty at GMC. Additional doctors have been roped in, and a dedicated ICU with ventilators has been set up to provide consolidated care. All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring the condition of each patient. GMC and Health services, including 108 has also been instructed to remain on high alert. MS from GMC and Asilo, have been appointed as nodal officers to monitor the situation closely. We will keep you regularly updated,” the post further reads. Rane also assured that immediate and comprehensive steps are being taken to manage the situation. Health services, including 108, are on high alert, and nodal officers from GMC and Asilo are overseeing the situation.