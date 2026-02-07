6 killed, 3 injured as truck rams into bus on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Mathura (UP): Six people were killed and three were injured when a container truck rammed into a bus, and ran over passengers standing in front of the parked vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, police here said.

The incident occurred around 2.45 am in the Sureer police station area, they said.

A bus going from Noida to Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat district had stopped midway on the Yamuna Expressway for passengers needing to relieve themselves when a container truck rammed into it from the side. It also ran over the passengers who were standing in front of the parked bus, Senior Superintendent of Police of Mathura Shlok Kumar said.

Six people died on the spot, and three were injured in the accident, the SSP said. Shivkant Dubey (46), among the injured, is undergoing treatment at a district hospital and is said to be in a serious condition.

District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and SSP Shlok Kumar visited the hospital to inquire about the injured passenger's condition and assured all possible assistance.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu (32), Devesh (32), Aslam (27), Santosh (45), Anurag (27) and Pramod (35), officials said.

The District Magistrate said that ex-gratia compensation would be provided to the families of the deceased and the injured as per rules.

A case was registered, and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

The SSP said that efforts are on to trace the truck's driver, who managed to flee after the accident. The remaining passengers are being transported to their destinations.