6 killed, 1 injured in chemical factory fire near Jaipur

Jaipur: Six people died and one other was injured in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Jaipur district’s Bassi area on Saturday evening, officials said.

Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said the fire broke late Saturday evening after an explosion in the boiler of the factory.

One of the two injured, who was taken to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh government hospital with 95 per cent burn injuries, died during treatment, superintendent of the hospital Dr Achal Sharma said.

According to hospital sources, the other injured has suffered 65 per cent burn injuries and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Jaipur Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph said that five people died on the spot. The fire has been doused. “The injured have been brought to SMS Hospital here. Doctors are trying their best to provide them better treatment,” DC Rajpurohit said, adding that the matter will be probed.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled the deaths and directed officials to provide all assistance to those affected.