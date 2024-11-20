50% staff of Delhi govt offices to work from home due to pollution, says Env minister Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Half of the staff of Delhi government offices will work from home in view of the pollution levels in the city, Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Rai said that 50 per cent of the staff in government offices will work from home. Implementation of the provision will be discussed in a meeting with the officers later in the day, he said.

Earlier, the government announced staggered office timings for its offices and the MCD.

The timings of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices were fixed from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while that of Delhi government offices were 10 am to 6.30 pm