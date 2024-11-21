50 killed, 20 injured as militants ambush vehicles in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar: At least 50 people were killed and 20 others injured when several vehicles carrying passengers were targeted by militants in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, officials said.

The militants ambushed the vehicles in the Kurram district of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The vehicles were travelling in a convoy from Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when gunmen opened fire, the officials said.

Rescue authorities said 50 people, including eight women and five children, and 20 others were killed in the attack.

Most of the victims belonged to the Shia community, they said.

The vehicles were ambushed in areas dominated by the Taliban, a local journalist said.

According to local media, there were over 200 vehicles in the convoy.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur strongly condemned the attack and directed a delegation comprising the provincial law minister, lawmakers from the region, and the chief secretary to immediately visit Kurram to assess the situation and submit a report.

He also instructed relevant authorities to work on establishing a Provincial Highways Police unit to secure all roads in the province.

Gandapur extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial assistance for the families of the victims.

"Targeting innocent civilians is extremely tragic and condemnable. Those involved in this incident will not escape the grip of the law," he said.