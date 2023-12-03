50 Delhi jail officials terminated following biometric discrepancies

New Delhi: In a recent development, the Delhi Prison Department, in conjunction with the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), has issued termination notices to 50 officials, including 9 Assistant Superintendents, 39 Warders, and 2 Matrons. This action comes after a thorough biometric and photograph verification process revealed discrepancies in the records of these officials, Jail officers said on Saturday.



The joint verification process, conducted by the Prison Department and DSSSB, involved 477 officials, all of whom had joined in the year 2020 and were currently under probation. The discrepancies were identified specifically in the biometrics and photographs of the aforementioned 50 officials, the Jail official said.

Sanjay Baniwal Director General (DG) Delhi Prisons stated that the verification process is a routine procedure aimed at ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the personnel records within the Delhi Prison Department. The discovery of discrepancies in the records of these officials has led to the necessary decision to terminate their services.

The affected officials will be provided with termination notices, and the due process will be followed in accordance with the department’s regulations. The termination is a precautionary measure to maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within the Delhi Prison Department, Baniwal mentioned.