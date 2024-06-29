MillenniumPost
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

29 Jun 2024 6:30 AM GMT
Leh: Five soldiers of the Army are feared drowned after they were swept away while crossing a river in a T-72 tank near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in Ladakh early Saturday, officials said. They said the incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 kilometres from here, during an exercise around 1 am. The T-72 tank with five soldiers on board sank due to flash floods while they were crossing the river, the officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched. Further details are awaited.

