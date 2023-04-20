5 soldiers killed as army vehicle catches fire in Poonch

Poonch: Five Army soldiers were killed on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. officials said.



"Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of Indian army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in district Poonch (J&K), caught fire," Public Relations Officer (Defence), Jammu, said.

"In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives," he said.

He said further details are being ascertained about the nature of incident.

Some reports suggested a sticky bomb or an ambush might have triggered the fire, but officials were unavailable for comments.

Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch.

Visuals showed semi-burnt bodies of the soldiers lying on the road beside the burning truck. It was not immediately clear how many soldiers were there in the vehcile when it caught fire.

Local people and some army personnel were seen extinguishing the fire.

Army and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and put halt on the vehicular traffic on the highway, the sources said.