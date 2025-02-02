5 killed, 35 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Gujarat

Dang (Gujarat): Five persons were killed and 35 others injured when a private bus carrying pilgrims on a trip to various religious places fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat's Dang district early Sunday morning, police said.

Among the injured persons, 17 were grievously hurt, they said.

The accident took place at 4.15 am when the bus driver lost control over the wheels near the Saputara hill station, in-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil said.

The bus, carrying 48 pilgrims, broke the crash barrier and fell at a depth of about 35 feet into the gorge, he said.

"Five persons died on the spot and 17 others suffered serious injuries and have been rushed to a civil hospital at Ahwa. Some others have sustained minor injuries. The rescue operation is nearly over," the official said.

The bus driver was among the deceased, comprising three men and two women, according to police.

A total of 35 passengers were undergoing treatment at the nearby community health centres (CHCs), with 17 referred to the civil hospital at Ahwa in the district, Patil said.

The passengers started at night for Dwarka in Gujarat from Trimbakeshwar, a religious place in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

They made a brief stop at Saputara for tea break before resuming their journey when the accident occurred 2.5 kilometres from the hill station, the official said.

The pilgrims, hailing from Guna, Shivpuri and Ashok Nagar districts in Madhya Pradesh, had set out on four different buses on December 23, 2024 on a trip to religious places across various states, he said.

Dang Collector Mahesh Patel said the unfortunate incident occurred after one of the four buses carrying the pilgrims fell into the gorge.

"As per the passengers, they had tea and breakfast at Saputara before resuming their journey. It is likely that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure. Medical staff are working diligently to treat the injured persons," he said.

The deceased have been identified as bus driver Ratanlal Jatav, two other men Bholaram Koswa and Bijroni Yadav, and two women Guddibai Yadav and Kailashbai Yadav, according to police.

A team of locals and police personnel conducted the rescue operation. They brought out the passengers from the bus and rushed them to the CHCs for treatment.