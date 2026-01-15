5 killed, 10 injured in van-tractor collision in Bhopal

Bhopal: Five persons were killed and 10 others injured when a van and a tractor trolley collided in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred late Wednesday night in the district's Berasia area, they said. The tractor trolley was carrying people returning from a holy bath in Narmadapuram on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. A pickup van headed for Narmadapuram and the tractor trolley collided head-on, Berasia police station inspector in-charge Vijendra Sen said. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and pulled out passengers trapped in the damaged vehicles. Five van occupants, including three of a family, died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Ahirwar (40), Babri Bai (60), Deepak (14), Laxmi Bai (60), and Hari Bai (60), all residents of Sironj, the official said. Ten persons, including three children, from both vehicles were injured. They have been referred to Hamidia and other private hospitals in Bhopal for treatment.