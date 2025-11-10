5 Indian nationals abducted in Mali; embassy working for 'safe release'

MillenniumPost
BY Agencies10 Nov 2025 1:20 PM IST
Bamako: Five Indian nationals were abducted in Mali last week in an "unfortunate incident", the Indian mission here has said. The kidnapping took place on November 6 in the West African nation, the Indian embassy said in an X post on Sunday. "The Embassy is aware of the unfortunate incident of kidnapping of five of our nationals in Mali on 6 Nov 2025," it said. The embassy has been "working closely with the authorities and the company concerned to secure their safe release as quickly as possible," it added.

