5 days since draft rolls published in Bihar: EC says no claims from parties for inclusion, deletion of names

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday said that since the Bihar draft voter list was published on August 1, no political party has approached it for inclusion or deletion of names of individuals from the rolls.

The draft roll will be available till September 1 for claims and objections under which parties and individuals can seek inclusion of eligible citizens left out and exclusion of those they believe are ineligible.

The EC said between 3 PM on August 1 and 3 PM on August 5 (Tuesday), no booth-level agent appointed by parties has approached poll authorities in the claims and objections procedure.

"The Election Commission is repeatedly saying that no eligible voter should be left out and no ineligible voter should be added. Register your claims and objections in the draft voter list released on August 1.

"So far no political party has given a single claim or objection," a poll authority official pointed out.

An EC bulletin said 2864 individuals have approached it so far for inclusion or removal of names.

The draft list is part of the ongoing special intensive revision of the voter list of Bihar by the EC which is facing protests from the opposition parties as they claim the exercise will deny crores of eligible citizens their voting rights for want of documents.

The EC has asserted that no eligible citizen will be left out of the electoral rolls.

The final electoral roll will be published on September 30.