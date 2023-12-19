MillenniumPost
49 Lok Sabha MPs, including Farooq Abdullah, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, suspended

19 Dec 2023
As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended from Parliament.

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

