44% of sitting MPs face criminal charges, 5% are billionaires: ADR

New Delhi: A recent analysis by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) of the self-sworn affidavits of the 514 current Lok Sabha MPs reveals that 225 MPs, or 44 per cent, have admitted to criminal cases against them.



The study also found that 5 per cent of the MPs analysed are billionaires, possessing assets over Rs 100 crore.

The ADR report further disclosed that 29 per cent of the MPs with criminal charges are implicated in severe criminal cases, including accusations of murder, incitement of communal discord, abduction, and offences against women.

Among the MPs with serious criminal charges, nine are accused of murder, with five of them being members of the BJP.

Moreover, 28 MPs have confessed to cases related to attempted murder, with the BJP accounting for the majority—21 MPs.

In addition, 16 MPs are charged with crimes against women, including three rape allegations.

The financial status of these lawmakers is also highlighted in the report. The BJP and the Congress have the most billionaire MPs, although other parties also have significant representation.

In terms of the distribution of criminal cases across states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh stand out, with over 50 per cent of their MPs admitting to criminal charges.

The analysis also reveals wealth disparities among MPs, with some declaring assets worth hundreds of crores, while others have minimal assets.

The three MPs with the highest declared assets are Nakul Nath (Congress), DK Suresh (Congress), and Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (Independent), each with assets in the hundreds of crores.

The report also provides insights into the educational background, age, and gender distribution among the MPs. A significant 73 per cent of MPs have a graduate degree or higher, while women make up only 15 per cent of the sitting MPs.